Will One Direction ever get back together?! Niall Horan confirms the news!

One Direction fans, prepare for some exciting news because Niall Horan has just provided an update about the return of your favorite boy band. It was just last year when the boys took a hiatus and now fans can stop wondering if they will be teaming up again for new music. He said:

“We will be back. We would be silly not to… ridiculous. At the moment we are all doing our own thing,” he stated. “Harry wanted to do his movie and everyone is just chilling… I don’t think anyone needs to worry about us we are fine.”

And now you can stop wondering whether or not the handsome boys will ever reunite. What do you guys think about the news? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments below.

Blessed be.

One Direction – Drag Me Down

