Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga collaborating on new music?

Selena Gomez has made a couple of appearances since her heart-warming speech at the American Music Awards. Family, friends and fans have been patiently supporting Selena Gomez while she took some time off from work. The “Hands to Myself,” singer has been battling lupus and anxiety. And when she attended the American Music Awards, she left us in awe after she inspiringly spoke about life and how she was feeling in the past.

After Selena Gomez gave her inspirational speech, Lady Gaga reached out and has kept in touch with Sel and they might be working together on some great new music. And i’m pretty sure the two will create magic in the studio. These two really connected at the American Music Awards. And we’re so glad because they both have such huge hearts and they both love to change the world in positive ways. I can’t imagine how inspirational their music will be because they both know how to inspire. And they both have been through so much in their lives.

That’s how you truly inspire, you share the vulnerable parts of your heart and you don’t hold back because of shame. When you go through trials in your life, you have two choices, dwell on them or share them with the world and make a difference inspiring other people in the world.

What do you guys think about the speculation? Do you think Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez will be creating some number one hits for the 2017 year? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip Newsletter. It’s easier to stay up-to-date on the latest positive news and celebrity gossip because it goes straight to your inbox.

Blessed be.

