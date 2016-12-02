Emma Stone auditioned for ‘All That’ on Nickelodeon! Check it out!

Who else remembers Nickelodeon’s hit show “All That?” I used to watch that show alllll the time, it was definitely one of my favorites. And I just learned today that Emma Stone auditioned for All That when she was just 12 years-old.

The 28-year-old actress opened up about her audition on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and how it wasn’t the best because preparing her own characters was a little difficult. She said:

“I remember that one was a cheerleader that couldn’t spell what she was cheering,” Emma said. “And then there was another one that was actually pretty nuts: A babysitter who is possessed. So as she’s reading books to the kids, she’ll go like, ‘Goldilocks and the [in a deep voice] THREE BEARS.” [ Emma Stone uses humor to cope with her sensitive side! ]

Blessed be.

Emma Stone Auditioned for “All That”

