Lady Gaga talks LGBTQ rights at her surprise concert!

Lady Gaga is always out making a difference because she’s beyond passionate about making this world a better place. Just last week, Gaga spent her holiday weekend with homeless teenagers in New York City at the Ali Forney Center. And today she’s speaking out for the LGBTQ community and supporting their rights.

The 30-year-old singer held a surprise concert on the roof of London’s Westfield shopping center. And some lucky fans were able to catch it on Thursday night (December 1, 2016). Gaga performed her hits “Bad Romance,” “Million Reasons,” and “Joanne.” And then she opened up about the being a celebrity and dealing with the limelight. She said:

“Money has been put on a pedestal, beauty has been put on a pedestal, celebrity has been put on a pedestal,” she told the crowd. “I have traveled the world and seen the happiest people in the poorest parts of the world. Their values are intact. In the richest homes I meet the saddest and most depressed people. With this album [Joanne] I wanted to remind the whole world and my fans that the most important things are love and kindness. Kindness is what will create harmony, not celebrity and not fame.”

Gaga also opened up about LGBTQ rights. She said:

“What is very important to me is that the LGBT community in America knows that myself, as well as all members that love the LGBTQ community are going to do everything that we can to protect the social progress that we made over the last eight years. The truth is that political progress cannot happen unless there is social progress. We need to stay in a kind place, we need to bond during this time and be as harmonious as possible and intelligent in the way that we approach this…” [ Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga collaborating on new music? ]

Check out her video below and don’t forget to let us know what you think about our progess in the LGBTQ community. Don’t you just love the support she has given us all?

Blessed be.

