Jamie King headed to Sundance Film Festival 2017 for new film!

Jamie King will be heading to Sundance Film Festival 2017 for her new film ‘Bitch.’ The film was written and directed by Marianna Palka who also stars in the film. King is best known for her roles in Pearl Harbor, Hart of Dixie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and My Bloody Valentine.

Bitch is a film a “provocative tale of a woman (Palka) who snaps under crushing life pressures and assumes the psyche of a vicious dog. Her philandering, absentee husband (Ritter) is forced to become reacquainted with his four children and sister-in-law (King) as they attempt to keep the family together during this bizarre crisis.” [ Michael Shannon Reveals His Romantic Side At Sundance Film Festival’s Filmmaker Lodge! ] And we can also look forward to many other familiar faces including Zosia Mamet, Jesse Metcalfe and fiancee Cara Santana, Shameik Moore, soccer player Robbie Rogers, and fashion forwards Brad Goreski, Louise Roe, Nikki Pennie, and Aimee Song.

PCG will be attending Sundance Film Festival 2017 and we’ll be sure to keep you updated with the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

Blessed be!

