VIDEO: Lemony Snicket’s new Netflix trailer for ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events!’

Netflix just made our morning by debuting their brand-new trailer for Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” The new TV series is a Hollywood film industry production creating a lot of buzz. The plot follows three children who lost their parents in a mysterious fire. And they are then faced with trials and tribulations while uncovering their families dark secrets.

Creator Mark Hudis had the right idea when working on this film industry production. We can look forward to seeing Malina Weissman (Violet Baudelaire), Usman Ally (Hook-Handed Man), Matty Cardarople (Henchperson of Indetermined Gender) and Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf) in the new TV series.

The secrets will unravel one at a time, taking you on a dramatic adventure. And what’s better than a Hollywood film industry production aimed at families? Especially one that is based off best-selling books written by Lemony Snicket (Daniel Handler).

The new series will kick off on Jan 13, 2017 on Netflix.

