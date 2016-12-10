7 classic Christmas movies for your family!

Are you ready to celebrate the holidays with your family by watching some classic Christmas movies? Luckily, we’ve put together a list of the best classic Christmas movies to watch during the 2016 holiday season.

1. It’s a Wonderful Life (1964)

What happens when “an angel helps a compassionate but despairingly frustrated businessman by showing what life would have been like if he never existed?”

It’s a Wonderful Life has been a hit classic Christmas movie for decades. And since it’s been available for TV stations to play for free because it’s no longer protected by copyright laws. The film is often a first choice for programming. It’s a film that will remind you of your childhood and one to share with your children today and it’s relatable.

We can look forward to seeing some amazing stars from the past including James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Beulah Bondi, Gloria Grahame, Henry Travers, Thomas Mitchell, Ward Bond, Frank Faylen, HB Warner, Frank Albertson, Todd Karns, Samuel S Hinds, Mary Treen and Sheldon Leonard.

If you haven’t seen It’s a Wonderful Life, it would be an awesome Christmas tradition. I remember being little and watching this movie with my family during the holidays. It’s one of those films where as you get older, you can’t help but remember all the good holiday memories. If you’re looking for a really old classic Christmas movie to watch, this one is a good choice.

It’s a Wonderful Life Trailer

2. A Christmas Story

Another classic Christmas movie that your family will be sure to enjoy is A Christmas Story. There are so many perfect scenes in this classic. Ahh—I’ll never forget being little and watching Ralphie get Lifebouy soap put in his mouth for cursing. Lifebouy isn’t just any soap, it was powerful enough to put a halt to that bad language. This is one of the best classic Christmas movies I’ve ever watched with my family.

The film is based on memoirs of Jean Shepherd. He was a humorist who had many radio programs that focused on growing up in Indiana during the 1940s.

A Christmas Story is a film that brings Christmas and BB guns together. It focuses on being a kid who deals with a school bully. And it’s one of those films you have to watch every year. The film was released in 1983 and it received many warm reviews. It even won two Genie Awards (the Canadian Oscars) for Bob Clark’s directing and written screenplay.

Add this one to the list of classic Christmas movies to watch and we’re sure your family will never forget watching it. It’s definitely a great classic.

A Christmas Story trailer

3. The Santa Clause

Another fantastic classic Christmas movie is The Santa Clause.” This film is literally just as funny for adults as it is for children. It literally has all the best characters and most kids love watching this one over and over during the holidays. There’s tons of room for imagination and it seriously puts the “spirit,” in “Christmas spirit.”

What happens when the REAL Santa Clause takes a fall off a roof and Tim Allen has to take his place as Santa Clause? Well, he has to get those presents delivered, right?

The Disney fantasy is one film you should have on your classic Christmas movies film list. And you can count on it sending a good message about good will and reconciliation to all viewers.

The Santa Clause trailer

4. Home Alone

I’m certain this list wouldn’t be a good classic Christmas movies list without “Home Alone.” What happens when 8-year-old Kevin McCallister is left at home all by himself? His family left him behind after rushing out to their Christmas vacation. And Kevin gets to have the house to himself. But when two burglars try to break in, Kevin gets super creative.

This classic will have you laughing over-and-over.

Home Alone trailer

5. A Charlie Brown Christmas

Everybody loves Charlie Brown. It will always be one of the best classic Christmas movies to see with your kiddos. A Charlie Brown Christmas is the longest-running cartoon special in history and it airs every-single year since it’s debut in 1965.

It’s a classic whimsical film filled with wonder. And it will always be a family holiday favorite.

The cast of A Charlie Brown Christmas includes Peter Robbins (Charlie Brown), Christopher Shea (Linus), Tracy Stratford (Lucy), Chris Doran (Schroeder) and Sally Dryer (Violet). If you haven’t seen this holiday classic, you should add it to your list because it’s always going to be one you can enjoy with the family.

A Charlie Brown Christmas trailer

6. Rudolf The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer not only has songs made after it but it’s one of those classic Christmas movies with a positive message. The whole plot is about nonconformity and being yourself without a care in the world. Everybody is different and if you don’t fit in with the crowd then that’s okay. Children that are older than 4-years-old will easily pick up on the message of this classic holiday film. And the whole family can enjoy the movie as well.

This cute little reindeer will lighten up your holiday season with a good message to make your holidays feel even warmer.

Rudolf The Red-Nosed Reindeer trailer

7. Jingle All The Way

The past might come back to haunt you if you’re not careful what actions you take in life. This is one zany and fun Christmas classic. And you can look forward to seeing your favorite actor Arnold Schwarzenegger take part in crazy antics to secure a gift for his son.

It’s a film you can look forward to seeing and it’s not a one hit wonder. You can watch this one every year and still get a kick out of it. And the kids will love it.

Plus, it’s awesome to see Arnold not playing a tough guy. The role he plays in this one is way different than all his tough guy roles in other feature films.

Blessed be.

Jingle All The Way trailer

