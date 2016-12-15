Lady Gaga drops new music video ‘Million Reasons.’ Check it out!

Lady Gaga has just dropped her new music video for “Million Reasons.” And we love it. Did you know that artists have been creating music videos in ‘moving making,’ kind of way? These videos are thematically being produced and we can’t get enough of them because they are so relatable and fun to watch.

Gaga’s latest video “Million Reasons,” is actually a direct sequel to her “Perfect Illusion,” that was released earlier this year. Perfect Illusion ended as the camera panned across the desert and “Million Reasons,” opens in the very same way.

Million Reasons is the second single off Lady Gaga’s current studio album Joanne. The single has topped the US album chart and reached number three in the UK.

Lady Gaga opened up about Million Reasons and how everyone has a “Joanne,” in their life. She said:

“I believe everybody has a Joanne in their life. Everybody has someone they’ve either lost or is a pending loss,” she recently explained. “In this world, we’re all trying to keep up, put a perfect image out of who we are.” [ Lady Gaga helping those with post traumatic stress disorder diagnosis! ]

Check out the videos below and don’t forget to let us know how her latest music video “Million Reasons,” made you feel. Do you have a Joanne in your life? Did you like seeing the video continue from the cliff hanger in “Perfect Illusion?” Sound off in the comments below.

Blessed be.

Lady Gaga – Perfect Illusion

Lady Gaga – Million Reasons

(Visited 25 times, 1 visits today)