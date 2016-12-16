Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross collaborating on album!

Ashlee Simpson and her handsome man Evan Ross are going to be returning to music in 2017!

The 32-year-old announced that she is working on new music for the New Year. And she isn’t working alone. Her handsome husband Evan Ross will be collaborating with her for 2017.

"We're working on an album together. So in the new year, that will be happening!," Ashlee stated. (via US Weekly). "It's been really fun to work together. This way we can tour together! I'm definitely excited. I love working with my husband. [The sound] is soulful, fun and reflective of music that [we] both like." "When you work separately you don't get to hang out — so this works out well. I don't think she ever really stopped," Evan, 28, said. "Music is something so important to both of us. So we'll release this album and then she'll work on hers."'

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross have been married for two years. And they have a one-year-old daughter together (Jagger Snow Ross) and an eight-year-old (Bronx) who was born before these love birds married with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Ashlee Simpson – Pieces Of Me

