Justin Bieber leads people to Christ on his Purpose Tour!

Justin Bieber has always made it clear that he has so much faith in Christ. And he isn’t ashamed of that fact. The Sun Newspaper has claimed that the 22-year-old singer has been openly sharing his faith during most opening acts on the Purpose Tour.

“Backstage on his Purpose tour, Justin has been sitting down with his opening acts and encouraging them to put Christ before everything. His aim is to convert the people he loves and warn other stars against the evils of the industry,” a source told The Sun.

“Justin’s life changed for the better since he found God and he has been making better decisions now that he has found peace within his faith. After seeing so many other celebs go off the rails, he wants to help his friends find the joy and happiness he has.”

Even though Justin Bieber hasn’t confirmed the rumor. We know he has been quite vocal in the past regarding his faith and love for the man upstairs. And we’re pretty proud of him for his faith. J-dawg even opened up to GQ magazine this year about his relationship with God. He said:

“I feel like that’s why I have a relationship with Him, because I need it. I suck by myself,” Bieber told GQ. “Like, when I’m by myself and I feel like I have nothing to lean on? Terrible. Terrible person. “If I was doing this on my own, I would constantly be doing things that are, I mean, I still am doing things that are stupid, but it just gives me some sort of hope and something to grasp onto,” Bieber said. “A feeling of security, and a feeling of being wanted, and a feeling of being desired, and I feel like we can only get so much of that from a human.”