Lea Michele doesn’t want to be photo-shopped! Check it out!

Lea Michele loves her bod just the way it is and she’s proud.

The Glee hottie has made it clear she doesn’t want her nose touched up on any magazines.

Michele recently teamed up with Aerie to help the brand’s campaign against retouching and editing photograph’s to ‘make them look better.’ She opened up to PEOPLE about the campaign. She said:

“It’s refreshing. I think it’s really great. I’ve always had a platform coming off of being on Glee, of just really being proud of who I am and what I look like and my uniqueness and embracing that and I’ve talked often about how I feel that that’s really what’s helped me to get to where I am today. I think that Aerie is such an amazing brand for young girls to see campaigns where they see girls for what they really look like. It’s empowering and it’s really good for this generation.” And she’s not putting up with those who like to put her natural look down. Especially when they attempt to make comments on her nose. She said: [ Taylor Lautner, John Stamos Lea Michele at iHeartRadio Music Festival! ] “When people change my nose its very clear to me. I’m like ‘That’s not my nose!’ But they don’t do it that often with me — I mean, I’ve seen situations with other celebrities where it’s aggressive how much things get retouched or photo-shopped. What I think fans love to see about me is what I really look like and so magazines sometimes give people what they want with me. They’re like, ‘Ehh we’ll just leave her as she is.'”

She’s always been vocal about natural beauty and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. It’s exactly what we need in this world. Less body shaming and more love for ourselves and others. She is amazing, don’t you think?

Blessed be.

(Visited 19 times, 1 visits today)