Megan Mullally wants a Will & Grace revival!

Megan Mullally would love a Will & Grace revival. And we couldn’t agree more!

It was on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked the 58-year-old beauty what exactly it would take for her and the co-stars of Will & Grace to have a revival. She said:

“I would assume they’d have to back up three dump trucks worth of money to get you guys to do it,” Cohen tells Mullally. “Am I correct in that, or has enough time passed that you’re like, ‘It was so fun, we’d do it for one dump truck of money?'”

And when she was asked if there was any actual interest in bringing back the comedy, she hinted to some rumors. She said:

"Well, there is some interest and people have been talking, there's some rumors. From what I can tell, a lot of people really want the show to come back so we'll see what happens."

Gasp, well that’s how these things happen, right? A little rumor here and a little rumor there and then we have a revival like with Gilmore Girls! Oh, we can only hope, right? (Lol)!

Let us know what you guys think in the comments below. Would you like a Will & Grace revival? Sound off!

Blessed be.

