Ruby Rose Dyes Hair Magenta!

Ruby Rose just blew us away with her new hair.

The 30-year-old Orange is The New Black hottie just took to Instagram and uploaded a new picture showing her gorgeous neon pink hair!

She captioned the picture with one word “Magenta.” And we are loving it. Ruby always pulls off her new looks, it doesn’t matter whether they are extreme or subtle.

Remember when she was beach blonde? Ow ow!

Check out her new look and let us know what you think in the comments below. Are you liking the new look? Sound off!

Blessed be.

(Visited 18 times, 1 visits today)