Ryan Reynolds receives his own star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Ryan Reynolds is having a fantastic Thursday morning (December 16, 2016). The hottie just received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And his beautiful wife Blake Lively couldn’t be prouder.

The gorgeous 29-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her happiness and support for Ryan Reynolds. She wrote:

“@blakelively: Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today. @vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable …Always has been, but now we have a fancy 🌟to show for it. 😊”

And even Ryan took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the Award.

“Thank you to the @hollywoodchamberofcommerce and @20thcenturyfox. This is one of those “pinch me” moments. But not in the creepy way my Aunt used to do it.”

Don’t you guys think he deserved this? He’s such an amazing actor, husband and dad! We’re so happy he got to celebrate getting his star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Congrats to the Reynolds family!

