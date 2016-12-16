Selena Gomez looking fabulous with her short hair!

Selena Gomez has been out of the spotlight for quite sometime but now she’s back and with a new hair cut that looks fabulous.

The 24-year-old singer just announced that she’ll be the new face of Coach. And she’s cut her hair brunette locks short!

The AMAs left us feeling heart-warmed and thankful that Selena Gomez is doing better emotionally. But she did share that she doesn’t touch her phone half as much as she used to and that only a select few people can contact her when needed.

Justin Tranter just shared a gorgeous picture of Selena Gomez on Instagram. And it shows her gorgeous new haircut and happy Sel doing her make-up. Don’t you think she looks absolutely adorable?

Let us know what you think of the new haircut in the comments below.

Blessed be.

Selena Gomez heartwarming speech on AMA 2016

