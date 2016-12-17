Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling teach us about overcoming failure!

Have you ever felt like you just failed in the career you’re chasing? Well, everybody feels that way sometimes including Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

The two are talking about their early career struggles and inspiring others to stay motivated because ‘things that happen in your life can feel terrible in the moment but lead you to those [better] places.’ Emma spent more than three years auditioning for roles, she explained to Teen Vogue. She said:

“Nothing really worked out,” she stated, “So I think, yeah, facing rejection day after day can be really, really tough. One thing you don’t realize in the beginning is how lucky you are not to be getting parts. At the time it feels devastating because you think everything is your chance,” he said. “You’re more lucky for the things you didn’t get than the things you do, ’cause they could change the course of your life.”

If you’ve felt down in the past, keep your head up because nothing comes easily in life. And you have some pretty high-profile celebrities on your side vouching that the struggle is real but you can and will get through the trials.

Above all, never give up.

Blessed be.

