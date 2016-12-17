VIDEO: Fergie drops music video for ‘Life Goes On.’

Fergie drops music video for ‘Life Goes On.’

Fergie just dropped her music video for “Life Goes On,” and we are loving it.

The 41-year-old cruises down a highway with Winkle and Ariel and she brings them to a beach party. Can you believe it’s been 10 years since her solo début “The Dutchess?”

Fergie opened up to PEOPLE about her new single. She said:

“It all felt like the right sentiment at the right time. The universe works in really weird ways. It just felt like the world needs healing,” she said at the time. “I just wanted to…peel back the layers and show my vulnerable side because there’s so much vulnerability on my album that I just wanted people to know that it’s not just one thing.”

Check it out below. And don’t forget to let us know what you think of the new jam!

Blessed be.

