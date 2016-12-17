Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are a real life love story!

Oh my heck, I just watched Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman on Jimmy Fallon. And all I have to say is they are the cutest most loving couple I’ve seen in a long time. I love how they hold hands still and especially how giddy they are with one another. They say actions speak louder than words and you can definitely tell they’re in love. (I certainly hope that in 10 years my husband and I are still as lovely dovey as we are now. I don’t see it changing because he’s absolutely amazing but Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman make me smile and give me hope that it is possible to keep that bond for life).

Did you know that Nicole Kidman recently opened up about losing her father? She mentioned just how difficult of a trial it was and how Keith Urban ‘Carried,” her through the whole loss. It isn’t easy losing someone you love, especially a parent.

We’re so glad that Keith was there and able to keep her staying strong during the whole trial. Nicole had an interview on CBS Sunday Morning where she opened up about the loss. She said:

"I knew at some point that was going to come," she admitted. "But boy, when it comes, it's — it lays you out. It laid me out. I was like, 'I don't even know how to get up from this.'" Regarding losing her father.

And when it happened she called her husband “screaming and crying.” She said:

“He was about to go onstage, and he walked offstage and he got on a plane. He had just gotten there. He flew six hours, and he was right back there,” she recalled. “And he literally picked me up and carried — pretty much carried me through the next two weeks. And that, to me, that’s a marriage, and that’s love. And I’m so grateful to have that. And I also had, you know, my children going, ‘It’s going to be all right, Momma.'”

D’awww, what an amazing husband, don’t you agree? These two really make me smile. I’m so thankful that there are couples like them in the limelight. It just goes to prove that a happy ending isn’t just happening on the big screen.

We love you guys, keep up the great work!

Blessed be.

