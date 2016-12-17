Liam Payne confirms ‘One Direction’ will reunite!

Liam Payne confirms ‘One Direction’ will reunite!

Liam Payne has given One Direction fans some hope for the holiday season.

It was early this morning when Liam held a #askliam Twitter chat. And he’s officially put rumors that One Direction will not being getting back together, to rest. A fan asked if the group would ever be reuniting and his response was everything we wished to hear! He said:

“I’m 100% certain that we will.”

One Direction has been working on a lot of projects, including some solo projects but the fact that they will be working together again soon makes us all smile. I think that just those simple words have brought a lot of happiness to those who family, friends and fans of One Direction.

Are you guys excited for the confirmation? Let us know in the comments below.

Blessed be.

 

