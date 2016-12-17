Prince Michael Jackson spreads love with Heal L.A! Check it out!

Michael Jackson was known for his great music, big heart and all the charity work he did throughout his life.

It’s starting to look as though his positive influence rubbed off on his kiddos. Michael Jackson’s oldest son has been working hard this year with giving back. He’s been going to college and will also begin work in his production company. But that hasn’t stopped him from working with student organization “Heal L.A., charity initiative.

The Christmas celebration took place at the B oys & Girls Club Los Angeles Harbor on Friday (December 16, 2016).

Prince Michael Jackson has opened up about the service work he does and explained how much he enjoys helping other people. He said:

“I enjoy doing it mostly because I get to help someone else,” the 19-year-old told Extra. “He (dad) had actually taken us to a hospital one time (and) there was a long corridor with beds on either side of all these sick children. He came in with sleighs full of toys and he made all the kids happy and smile… That was a good feeling.” He explained.

Prince Michael Jackson also took some time to write letters to people who have impacted his life in a positive manner. He thanked them for playing a huge role in his development while growing up. He said:

“I wanted to show people who it’s important to express gratitude for the people who have supported you,” he explained. “For me, it was everyone from people in my family to my Gracie (school) instructors… I want people to know it feels good to show your appreciation and your thanks.”

How amazing is that? I love that Michael Jackson and those surrounding Prince Michael Jackson have been able to have a positive influence on his life. It’s great to see talent get out there and make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

The event was quite successful and now Prince Michael Jackson is planning on having a nice Christmas with his family. He has opened up about their celebration for New Year’s. He said:

“We’re coming together after the end of the year and seeing what everyone is up to…,” he said. “We have a couple of projects with the family that we’re working on.”

What do you guys think about his efforts? Aren't they amazing?

Blessed be!

