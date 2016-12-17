VIDEO: Josh Groban’s surprise concert!

Josh Groban just surprised some hotel guests with a holiday concert!

The 35-year-old singer gave a surprise performance at the Grand Hyatt in New York City. The surprise performance was enjoyed by travelers staying in the hotel. The guests enjoyed a festive performance by Josh, dancers and a lot of confetti.

What a good way to get the holiday spirit going, don’t you think?

Josh took to his Twitter to share the news. He wrote:

“I LOVED MAKING THIS!! Great teaming with @GrandHyattNYC for this #agrandcarol video. I hope you enjoy!!”

I absolutely love it when talent go out of their way to do fun things like this, it really makes for some good memories. Check out the video below and don’t forget to subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip Newsletter.

Blessed be.

Grand Hyatt Presents | A Grand Carol

