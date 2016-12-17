VIDEO: Who survived in ‘Degrassi: Next Class?’ Check out the new trailer!

Ahhhh—the brand-new trailer for Degrassi: Next Class just dropped but it’s leaving us with zero answers!

If you’ve watched the show on Netflix then you know the end of season 2 left us with a lot of questions. The students were involved in a serious and potentially fatal accident.

The students (Olivia Scriven), Grace (Nikki Gould), Zig (Ricardo Hoyos), Tristan (Lyle Lettau), Jonah (Ehren Kassam) and Tiny (Richard Walters) flipped in their bus that crashed onto the side of the road. And there’s no telling who may have survived.

The trailer has left us on the edge of our seats, check it out and let us know who you think is hurt or might survive in the comments below.

The Silence Ends January 6th – Degrassi: Next Class Season 3

