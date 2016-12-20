James Franco confirms ‘Alien: Covenant’ rumors!

Everybody knows that James Franco has been rumored to play the upcoming role in the film Alien: Covenant. And now it seems the rumors were true because he just confirmed the news in a brand-new interview!

James recently appeared on Hey U Guys! With Bryan Cranston. And when he was asked what it was like to be a part of the film series, he said:

“The news is out? I don’t know if he’s trying to trick me into talking about it…”

James Franco was rumored to play the role of Branson. Even though it’s not a giant role, we are still pumped for him. Check out the interview below and look out for the film, it’ll be hitting theaters on May 19, 2017.

