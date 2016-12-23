Ariana Grande inspires the world to love more, worry less and ignore bullies!

Ariana Grande inspires the world to love more and worry less!

“If anyone tries to bully you don’t let them. Take the positive energy form a ball of rainbow power and just, like shove it.”

Ariana Grande has always strived to be a positive influence on her family, friends and fans. She’s passionate about her career, loves her family and cherishes all that life has given her. But that doesn’t mean that everything is always easy and that she doesn’t face trials. (Trials are the building blocks of life and our personalities and I think that Ari has become a wonderful woman. She’s someone many young artists can look up to and learn from in life. She’s a great person and that’s why I want to talk a little about her influence outside of her career because this girl has a heart of gold and a lot of awesome advice to share with the world).

The fact is, everybody faces trials, bullying and hard times. The only difference about those trials is how you react and carry yourself during tough times. Ari once said “Life is beautiful. Be thankful for everything. Destroy your ego. Free hugs. Sing your hearts out in the street. Rock ‘n roll.” And she couldn’t be more on point.

Life is beautiful and we are never promised a tomorrow. We should strive to live in the moment, live for today and stop worrying about the past and the future. Don’t worry about what other people say about you, behind your back or even to your face.

People will always have something to say, some people are positive and others can be mean, negative and rain the energy right out of you but you have to hold your head up and smile. You have to do your best to be yourself, love yourself for who you are in life. And above all know that you truly are perfect exactly how you are, right now… Nobody else can be you, nobody else, so be proud.

Remember back in 2012 when one of Ariana Grande’s fans took their life because of a bully? (It was such a sad story). Ari didn’t want to see this continue to happen so she reached out to the internet and attempted to reach as many people as she could with advice about bullies. She said:

“I want to start this article by saying I just recently I found out that one of my fans took their own life due to bullying. And even though I never got a chance to meet them in person, I feel like I’ve lost a dear friend. My fans are my family and I never want to see them struggle. It pains me so deeply to see how many lovely young people we’re losing in this world to peer pressure and hurtful words, and I’m going to do my part to make sure that this never happens again. People tend to think that because I’m a performer and I don’t go to a regular high school that I haven’t personally been affected by bullies. But it’s actually quite the contrary. I still have to deal with people in my everyday life, even adults who act as if they’re in middle school and make it very clear to me that they don’t want me around. Naturally, it’s taken me a long time to figure out how to deal with that. One of the most terrible feelings in the world is knowing that someone else doesn’t like you. Especially when you don’t know what you’ve done to deserve it. You start to believe that you are the problem and that you need to change something about yourself to be liked, but I’ve come to learn that it’s really not our problem, it’s theirs. Sometimes, people can be extraordinarily judgmental and closed-minded to anyone different or special, which is why it’s so hard for young people in this day and age to be comfortable enough in their own skin to not listen to the people picking on them. But we shouldn’t let them make us unhappy. If anything, we should feel sorry for the people who want us to feel bad about ourselves, because they are the ones struggling for approval. In middle school, bullies tortured other kids because they thought it would make people like them more. But if bullies were happy in their own skin, they wouldn’t need to do that. It’s only because of your greatness and uniqueness that people notice you and ultimately target you. It comes from their own fear and insecurity. We’ll never know or understand fully why people try to hurt others but it’s something humans have always done since the beginning of time and will always do. It could be jealousy, insecurity, or just unhappiness. But in the end, all we’re responsible for is ourselves. We have to remember who we are and never question ourselves if someone else disapproves. [ Ariana Grande performs live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! ] This past year I did a lot of growing up and I came to understand and love myself in a way that I couldn’t before. I will always want to be loved and will alw ays be a very sensitive person, and I know that I will always have to deal with disapproval and jealousy in this industry and in life in general, but I’m certainly getting better at this and I want my fans to be able to be secure and blissful with me. Be happy with being you. Love your flaws. Own your quirks. And know that you are just as perfect as anyone else, exactly as you are. I’m writing this blog because wherever you go in life, after high school, in college, in your office, at your kids’ school, in the retirement home you’ll move into a long time from now, there are always going to be people who don’t like you. I was talking to my Nonna the other day, and she told me that she is still dealing with people in her circle of friends that give her a hard time. And Nonna said, “You know why? It’s ‘cause I’m fabulous.” And it’s true. :] We’re all fabulous. Everyone. Even the bullies, although they might not see it. All we can do is wish them happiness and celebrate our own. Don’t ever doubt yourselves or waste a second of your life. It’s too short and you’re too special. Love always, Ariana Grande”

What a touching blog, don’t you agree? Can you guys understand why it’s so important to love yourself?

It doesn’t matter what you do for a career, how much money you make, if you go to college or where you work in life. You are worth so much more than you could possibly imagine. You’re never alone. In this life we all go through struggles and that makes us equal.

Ari just wants us all to realize our worth. She wants the world to focus on spreading love. She wants us to be ‘fabulous.’

Ariana Grande, you are a doll. You have influenced so many people in the world for the better. It’s so hard to come across positive, smart and loving people in the industry, it’s not an easy career path to stay humble and thankful on and we are so glad that you are always doing your best to make the world smile. You lady, are fabulous. Thank you for sharing these amazing words with the world, knowing your worth and never being afraid to be yourself.

Blessed be.

Ariana Grande – Into You

