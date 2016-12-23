Kesha Sebert is back in the studio with a mystery singer! Check it out!

Kesha Sebert has been working hard in the studio. The singer recently released a message for fans and thanked them all for the amazing support during her battle again Dr. Luke. The singer is excited to be working in the studio again and can’t wait for the new year!

Kesha took to Instagram and left her fans a message explaining how she’s happily crying. She wrote:

“just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true…. please pray one day y’all can hear this music. it’s the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it’s literally documenting me growing up. I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it. merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight. I just want to make art. and let you hear it. that’s all I want for Christmas. and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you. thank you animals. love y’all.”

The year hasn’t been easy but she’s keeping her head up and staying positive. Did you guys know that Kesha recently earned the Trailblazer Award from the Billboard Women in Music? What an honor it must have been to receive that award.

Kesha was super thankful about it and even described it as “mind-blowing.” She said:

“It’s mind-blowing to be honored like this after a very public year I’ve had. I feel stuck and I feel sad and quite frankly, today, I feel bloated. This is a huge reminder I can’t give up and I have to keep fighting for my truth and keep fighting for my dreams.”

We are super excited to hear some new music, her last album “True Colors,” was released in 2015. And now we are pumped for some more new amazing music!

Keep up the great work girl! You’re awesome!

Blessed be.

