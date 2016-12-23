Shawn Mendes just dropped his ‘Live at Madison Square Garden,’ album!

Shawn Mendes just gave us an early Christmas present! And we’re already jamming out in the studio!

The handsome 18-year-old just dropped his new album “Live at Madison Square Garden.” The album covers Shawn’s very first headlining at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. This album seriously gives you the feeling as though your standing there watching a live performance.

This will be the second album Shawn has released this year. It was just in September when he dropped “Illuminate.”

Don’t forget to check it out on Spotify and iTunes. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Blessed be.

(Visited 22 times, 5 visits today)