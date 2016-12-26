Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lawrence spend Christmas Eve at Children’s Hospital!

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lawrence spent Christmas Eve in a very special way.

The two decided to spread some holiday cheer by visiting a children’s hospital and spending time with patients. Selena spent time with about 14 children at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s been reported that she spent time in the play area of the hospital and even decorated cookies with the kiddos.

A source opened up to E! News about her visit. They said:

“She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!” the source stated. “There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients.”

What a great way to give back during the holidays. The children will never forget these moments. And the memories will last a lifetime because she even posted for pictures.

