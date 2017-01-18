One Homeless Man used his sign as a resume! Check it out.

Homelessness has constantly been on the rise. But where there is a will there’s a way. At least that’s the case for this former homeless man who was left blessed by strangers. And now he can thank a woman for sharing his plea for help on Facebook.

Sherryn Jackson was making her way through Melbourne, Australia when she noticed Barry. He was an elderly homeless man, holding up a sign for help. The only difference about his sign is he wasn’t asking for money. Barry wanted more than a few bucks, he wanted to start a new life by working. His sign was more like a small resume that read:

“Hi I’m from Perth W.A, I’ve been here three weeks looking for work. I’ve tried so hard to get work. I have my HR truck driving license and have done lots of driving. I will do anything. Even clean toilets. I am now homeless I just want to make a new life so if anybody can help it would be great. Just give me a go please.”

What a trial that would be, don’t you think? It’s honestly so hard when I walk down the street in below freezing weather and see men, women and children struggling to stay warm. And I’m certain that’s why Sherryn took to Facebook with this photo and helped change this mans life.

It wasn’t very long after the photograph was posted that Barry received six phone calls requesting him to come in for interviews and even local accommodation for him to stay during the process.

This overwhelming out reach of love has touched his soul and it gives hope to many around the world facing the same struggles. Life certainly can bring it’s trails and when it does we should never stop fighting. It doesn’t matter what station you are in this life, keep going. And always remember that (as cliché as this sounds) it does get better.

Appreciate all you have, pray for those who have less and do as much service work as you can to help bless the lives of others.

Let us know what you think about this heart-warming story in the comments below. Have you ever helped someone less fortunate out? Share your story below and help inspire someone else to pay it forward.

Blessed be.

