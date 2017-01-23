Matt Damon Takes The Global Water Shortage to Sundance!

There are so many things that we take for granted in the world. Could you imagine having to wake up and walk to get water every morning? If you really take a moment to think about your daily morning routine, how much of it involves using water? The average person uses the bathroom, washes their hands, takes a shower, brushes their teeth, helps their little ones with the very same routines. Water is essential to our activities of daily living. How do you think it would be without having tap?

It’s estimated around the world women spend around 200 million hours collecting water for their families daily. That’s a lot of time merely collecting water, time that could have been spent with their loved ones, teaching their children and generating an income to help their families future.

The global water shortage is no joke and that’s why we are happy to hear that Matt Damon and Gary White have joined Stella Artois at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland to help end the global water shortage. They have extended their partnership and “Buy A Lady A Drink,” campaign. The campaign focuses on providing clean water for people in developing countries.

Buy A Lady A Drink took flight in 2015 in the hopes of raising awareness to address water scarcity. The brand recently announced their four-year commitment with Water.org. And their goal is to provide 3.5 million people with a long-term solution, to provide access to clean water by 2020.

It’s absolutely insane to think that 1 in 10 people in developing countries lack access to clean water. This issue is important because without access to clean and safe water, many can fall ill, families cannot properly clean, cook and take care of their normal daily activities.

Matt Damon opened up about his thoughts regarding the issue and even spoke about it at Sundance Film Festival. He said:

“I have four daughters and it’s tough to imagine them having to walk for hours every day to get clean water, as so many women around the world do,” Matt Damon, Co-founder of Water.org., stated“We want to put an end to these journeys. Through our partnership with Stella Artois, and the campaign launch at the World Economic Forum and the Sundance Film Festival, we’re inviting consumers around the world to help us do this.”

And the CEO and Co-founder of Water.org wants nothing more than to end this water crisis. He said:

“It is unnecessary and unacceptable that every 90 seconds a child dies from a water-related disease, We need partners and committed resources – both human and capital – to help end the global water crisis.”

The truth is without proper water disease spreads, it compromises safety, it makes education elusive and the economic opportunity is out of reach. The global water shortage can be deadly and has continued to become an obstacle to people in developing nations. Water is the key to health, safety and opportunities for families to reach their true potential.

How to Support The Global Water Shortage

The good news is we can all make a difference and help the global water shortage. There are several ways to help:

Make a donation – $25 dollars can go a long way and will help make safe water a reality for those in need.

Start a Fundraiser – Do you really want to get involved? All you have to do is turn your event into a reality by setting up an online fundraiser and inviting your family and friends to get involved.

Compete for Water.org Cause – Do you like to run? Well, you can turn your competition into a safe water.

Get on Social Media Get on social media, follow Water.org and share, share, share. That’s what we like to call “Donating your voice.”

Be a business that gives – Do you own a business? Well, you can donate a percentage of your sales to help support the global water shortage.

If you’re interested in learning more all you have to do is visit Water.org., you can learn more and get involved. Remember, it’s our world, we are all family, near and far. Let’s help one another succeed. The purpose of this life is service work and service of any kind can help make this world a better place to live.

Blessed be.

Matt Damon at “Buy a Lady a Drink” At Sundance

