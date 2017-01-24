John Legend wants honesty in music! Check it out!

John Legend wants honesty in music!

John Legend loves to inspire and touch on important causes in the world. He’s now encouraging all artists to do their best to be honest in music.

“I think we have to be honest in our songs. I always quote Nina Simone that ‘it’s an artists’ duty to reflect the times that you’re living in,” the 38-year-old entertainer stated while speaking to Jon Pareles for a TimesTalks conversation on his life, career and creative process at Espace on Monday (January 23) in New York City.

He feels that you should always ‘be honest with how you’re feeling and what’s important to you.” He said:

“It doesn’t mean that every song has to be political, but it does mean you should be honest with how you’re feeling and what’s important to you. If that incorporates what’s happening in presidential politics and national politics, then so be it,” John added. “I think a lot of us as artists are going to be reflecting on what’s happening in Washington right now. We don’t know what’s going to happen yet. The thing about that guy (Donald Trump) is that he’s very unpredictable, he made a lot of promises but I don’t know if he intends to keep them. Some of his promises are terrible, so I hope he doesn’t keep them. I’m not clear on what his presidency is going to be so I’m not clear on how artists are going to respond, including myself.”

Honestly, if there’s anything more we need in the world, it’s honesty. And the best work comes from real, raw emotion. Don’t you guys agree? Let us know in the comments below.

Blessed be.

