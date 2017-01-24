Paris Jackson opens up about Michael Jackson, Modeling and her growth!

Paris Jackson (daughter of the one, the only Michael Jackson) has just opened up to Rolling Stone for the February cover. She’s talking Michael Jackson, modeling, boarding school and modeling. The gorgeous lady has a lot of thoughts about her dads passing, rumors and what she wants for the future and we couldn’t be more proud of her growth and honesty.

Did you know that Paris Jackson and her family believe that Michael Jackson was actually murdered? It might sound like some crazy ‘conspiracy theory,’ but family, friends and even fans have come to the conclusion that it was a murder. She said:

“It’s obvious. All arrows point to that,” she continued. “It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls—, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls—.” And when it comes to revenge, she wants it, she told the magazine. “I definitely do, but it’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way,” she explained, “And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

Paris Jackson has been through a lot in her life but it did make her the woman she is today. She opened up about her attempt to end her life. She said:

"It was just self-hatred,low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore," she said of cutting her wrists in 2013. Paris added that she had attempted suicide "multiple times." The attempts came after she says she was sexually assaulted by an older, "complete stranger" when she was 14. "I don't wanna give too many details. But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn't tell anybody," she added. She later attended a "therapeutic school" in Utah. "It was great for me," she continued," I'm a completely different person."

And when it came to the public and their view on her father Michael Jackson, she shared just how much it affected her family. She said:

“Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn’t do,” she said of her upbringing. “And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. I’m like, ‘How can people be so mean?'”

Defending him against child molestation accusations, Paris continued, “Nobody but my brothers and I experienced him reading A Light in the Attic to us at night before we went to bed. Nobody experienced him being a father to them. And if they did, the entire perception of him would be completely and forever changed.”

Paris is keeping herself positive and pursuing her modeling career. She’s absolutely gorgeous and we can see why she is chasing her dreams. She opened up about her career saying she feels pretty modeling. She said:

“Plenty of people think I’m ugly, and plenty of people don’t. But there’s a moment when I’m modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer’s telling me – and I feel pretty,” she explained. “And in that sense, it’s selfish.” Jackson also said she plans to use her platform for good. “Am I gonna waste it and hide away? Or am I going to make it bigger and use it for more important things?”

Michael Jackson has always been an amazing man, everything from his music, the love he had for his family and his goals in life. You can tell he was a great dad, friend and man. We’re super happy to see that Paris Jackson is doing well and chasing her dreams.

What do you guys think about the interview? Do you guys feel Michael Jackson was murdered? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to share some of your favorite Michael Jackson songs and moments. It’s always better to be remembered for the great impact you’ve had on the world.

Blessed be.

