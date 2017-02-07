Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn hilarious in Snatched trailer!

The 2017 year has already brought us some great films and now we can look forward to seeing Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn in their new film Snatched. The trailer dropped last Friday and it’s scheduled to release around Mother’s Day (May 12, 2017).

The stars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn are a mother and daughter about to take an impromptu trip to South America. But they end up in the middle of a criminal underworld.

The comedy is definitely rated R for it’s adult humor. I mean the funniest part is when Hawn and Schumer are told they shouldn’t be worried about being sex trafficked because they look like “melted candles.” (lol, every movie that Schumer has been a part of makes me laugh).

The film was written by Katie Dippold who penned Ghostbusters and The Heat. We can also look forward to Jonathan Levine’s excellent directing!

Are you looking forward for Snatched to hit theaters? Let us know what you thought of the trailer below.

Blessed be.

Snatched | Red Band Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

