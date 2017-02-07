Dan Stevens: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was ‘A Dream Come True’!

Dan Stevens started his acting at the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain and we are so happy he followed his dreams because this handsome hunk landed a role that will never be forgotten on the new Beauty and The Beast film. Stevens couldn’t be more thankful and he’s opening up about his experience. He said:

“It was unbelievable, a dream come true,” the 34-year-old hottie expressed while promoting the new X-Men series Legion on the Today show on Monday (February 6) in New York City.

The whole film was brought to life with technology. And he expressed how ‘incredible,’ it was on set. He said:

“It was all CGI,” Dan stated. “So it was all motion capture [and] puppeteering. And the face was done separately, using a different technology. And they brought it all to life, so when I was on set, I was on stilts in a big muscle suit, covered in Lycra. Everything else looked gorgeous and beautiful. And Emma Watson and her dress, beautiful. And the sets were incredible. And there’s me, just sweating away. Over the months I’ve seen it emerge, this beast, and these guys over at Disney putting every digital hair and every digital pore on my digital face. It’s been amazing, magical.” [Prison Break 2017: Nine new episodes confirmed! Check it out! ]

Dan is best known for his roles in Downton Abbey, The Guest and now Beauty and the Beast! And he’s actually got a few other films in the works as well including Apostle, Permission, The Man Who Invented Christmas, Marshall and Redivider.

Beauty and the Beast was directed by Bill Condon and written by a great team Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos! The film is expected to drop on March 17, 2017. Stay tuned for more Beauty and the Beast news! Check out the trailer below and don’t forget to let us know what you think about the upcoming film?

It’s a Disney classic and we are going to see it come alive. I can’t wait!

Blessed be.

Beauty and the Beast US Official Trailer

(Visited 15 times, 2 visits today)