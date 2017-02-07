Hillary Clinton is speaking up about the future. Be Bold.

Hillary Clinton is speaking up about the future.

The former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has opened up about the challenges we are facing. And she’s declaring that the future, our future is still female. She’s supporting the 2017 Makers Conference and made a video statement. She said:

“Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female. Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world. And remember, you are the heroes and history-makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future. As I’ve said before, I’ll say again — never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world.”

How refreshing is it to hear her speak up about this? Many still wish she was the candidate to win but she’s still making a difference in the world.

She continued to express her thoughts about women and how it’s very important for us to be strong and continue to speak up. She said:

“We need strong women to step up and speak out. We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly,” Clinton said. “So please, set an example for every woman and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds, and wonders whether our rights, our opportunities and our values will endure.”

The conference will focus on violence against women and the theme is “Be Bold.” If you’re in the area of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA between February 6 – 8 then you can check it out. You can check out her full clip by visiting US Magazine [ HERE ].

