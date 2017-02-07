Jamie Lynn Spears daughter is awake and alert after ATV accident!

Jamie Lynn Spears daughter (Maddie, 8) seems to be doing well after an ATV accident over the weekend.

“With her father [Casey Aldridge], mother and stepfather [Jamie Watson] by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department opened up to People in a statement. They said: “The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.” “Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident,” the statement continued.

Poor little Maddie’s ATV crashed into a pond and she was pinned under the water for several minutes before paramedics were able to rescue her from the ATV.

It’s so comforting to hear that Maddie is awake and aware of her surroundings. These types of accidents can be so scary. Accidents can happen in a second but it’s quite the blessing to know that she’s going to continue to heal and be back to her old self soon. We’re sending so much love to the Spears family and sending you guys all the positive vibes in the world.

Our prayers are with you.

Blessed be.

