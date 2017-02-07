Lady Gaga will duet with Metallica at 2017 Grammys!

We already can agree that Lady Gaga did a fantastic job at the Super Bowl. And now we can get ourselves ready for another jaw-dropping performance because Lady Gaga will be performing a duet with Metallica at the 2017 Grammy Award show!

Rolling Stone just confirmed the news and now fans are absolutely pumped!

Katy Perry, Beyonce, Adele, Tori Kelly, The Weekend, Bruno Mars and Kelsea Ballerini will also be performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards. There will be many stars from the limelight ready to make the night unforgettable.

James Corden will be hosting the event on Sunday (February 12, 2017). Be sure to stay tuned because we will be blogging throughout the entire red carpet and show!

Who are you excited to see perform? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip Newsletter.

Blessed be.

Lady Gaga’s FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL

(Visited 15 times, 4 visits today)