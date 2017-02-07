Madonna talks equality, politics and censorship in Harper’s BAZAAR Magazine!

Madonna has opened up about politics, equality and her career in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar. The Queen of Pop took the February issue of Harper’s BAZAAR magazine which hit newsstands on January 17, 2017. If you missed it you can check out some highlights below.

On feeling oppressed and living an unconventional life:

“I’ve always felt oppressed. I know a lot of people would go, ‘Oh, that’s ridiculous for you to say that. You’re a successful white, wealthy pop star,’ but I’ve had the shit kicked out of me for my entire career, and a large part of that is because I’m female and also because I refuse to live a conventional life. I’ve created a very unconventional family. I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable.” On the election results and president-elect Donald Trump:

“On election night I was sitting at a table with my agent, who is also one of my very best friends, and we were truly praying… It was just like watching a horror show… I went to sleep, and since that night, I wake up every morning and it’s like when you break up with somebody who has really broken your heart. You wake up and for a second you’re just you, and then you go, “Oh, the person I love more than anything has just broken my heart, and I’m devastated and I’m broken and I have nothing. I’m lost.” That’s how I feel every morning. I wake up and I go, “Wait a second. Donald Trump is the president. It’s not a bad dream. It really happened.” It’s like being dumped by a lover and also being stuck in a nightmare.” On censorship, equality, and sexual expression:

“I believe in freedom of expression, I don’t believe in censorship. I believe in equal rights for all people. And I believe women should own their sexuality and sexual expression. I don’t believe there’s a certain age where you can’t say and feel and be who you want to be.”

