Ruby Rose takes the cover of Cosmopolitan! Check it out!

The gorgeous Ruby Rose is taking the cover for the March issue of Cosmopolitan. The magazine will hit newsstands on February 7, 2017. And we can’t wait because Ruby covers some great topics like stereotypes, being comfortable with her own sexuality and how she uses social media platforms to get people talking about important topics.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of her cover story. Check it out and don’t forget to buy your copy today!

On social media: There are things that I’m always going to be very vocal about, like LGBTQ and animal rights. I have a platform and I can open up a dialogue, but I also know that I’m just an actor. I’m just another person with an opinion no better than anyone else’s opinion. I don’t overanalyze. I just write from the heart, post it, and hope for the best. Then I move on.

On being comfortable with her sexuality: I’m very confident and in tune with my sexuality. I feel very blessed for that, because in different places around the world, people can’t be. I’m lucky I can explore. I have a very healthy sex life, and there’s something very empowering, strong, and feminist about being open and comfortable in that world.

On marriage: According to the news, I’ve been engaged five times. For me, marriage is more about equal rights than the act of getting married. When you don’t have equal rights, it trickles down to kids who think, My aunt’s gay so she can’t get married, or I’m weird because I feel the same way. So it’s important to break down that barrier. I’m more interested in having a loving, healthy, long-term relationship with someone I might want to have kids with someday.

Ruby Rose is an excellent example and we are so glad that she’s talking and making a positive difference in the world. There’s nothing better than being honest and true to yourself and those around you in this world, right?

