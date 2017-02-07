Tori Kelly will help pay tribute to the Bee Gees during the Grammys!

That’s right, Tori Kelly, Demi Lovato and Andra Day will be performing at this year’s Grammys. They will be helping pay tribute to the Bee Gees. Tori is super pumped to be performing at the Grammys. She even took to Instagram to share the news. She wrote:

“@torikelly: Performing at the #GRAMMYs this sun as a part of the #BeeGees tribute ✨honored @recordingacademy” We’re pretty sure fans from all over the world are pumped to see her take the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards show! It’s going to be an epic night with excellent performers and the best talent from the lime light. [ Tori Kelly sings heart warming rendition of ‘O Holy Night.‘ ]

Get ready to celebrate with your favorite artists and James Corden who will be hosting the show! It will be his first time hosting the event!

The 59th annual Grammy Awards kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Are you excited? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

