Emma Watson stars in new film ‘The Circle.’

STX Entertainment just dropped a brand-new trailer for The Circle. The film is based on the novel of the same name written by Dave Eggers. The circle stars some of our favorite actors including, Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, Karen Gillan, Bill Paxton, Patton Oswalt, John Boyega, Ellen Wong and more.

What happens when a woman lands a job at a very powerful tech company called the Circle? Well, she becomes involved with a mysterious man and things get interesting. The brand-new trailer covers more than the first and it’s making us super excited for the film to drop (April 28, 2017).

The trailer plays and we hear “they’re watching you,” in the background, gives us in the studio chills!

Here’s the synopsis for The Circle:

“The Circle is a gripping modern thriller, set in the not-too-distant future, starring Emma Watson (“Harry Potter”), Tom Hanks (“Sully”) and John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”). When Mae (Emma Watson) is hired to work for the world’s largest and most powerful tech & social media company, she sees it as an opportunity of a lifetime. As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company’s founder, Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom. Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes begin to affect the lives and future of her friends, family and that of humanity.”

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you guys think so far? Are you excited to see the new film?

