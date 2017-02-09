Scarlett Johansson feels being a mother is ‘an incredible gift!’

Scarlett Johansson is seriously a doll. She’s always out there making the world a better place. And regardless of how busy her life gets, she’s doing her best to be a fantastic mother.

ET recently had an interview with the gorgeous lady and she opened up about being a mother. She said:

“I don’t profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, [but] being a working mom is an incredible challenge, [and] it’s an incredible gift,” Scarlett told ET about her two-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac. “I think you always feel a little bit of guilt… If you’re at work, you feel like you’re missing out on those special moments with your kid. If you’re with your kid, you feel like you’re not giving enough to your job. It’s a balance.” “I have a lot of huge admiration for working moms,” Scarlett stated. “I’m barely, barely holding it together.” [ Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner want to Feed America ]

Honestly, how many mama’s out there that work can agree with Scarlett? It’s not easy being a mother and having to work. Especially when you’re under longer hours than the average person. I just adore how she feels being a mom is ‘an incredible gift,’ it shows just how much she loves her family.

We are so proud of her and all that she has accomplished. Can you guys relate to losing time with your kids when having to work? How do you get around it? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip Newsletter.

Blessed be.

