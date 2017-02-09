Selena Gomez talks her show 13 Reasons Why, Disney & Rehab!

How many of us can all agree that Selena Gomez is a doll? She’s done so much to be a positive influence for her family, friends and fans.

The 24-year-old actress has just opened up about her connection to the new executive-produced Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. During a panel on Wednesday Gomez compared her time in rehab to the show. She said:

“I think that my [own] high school experience was amplified,” she says. “I wouldn’t say it was worse, but it made it harder. To be frank with you, I actually was going through a really difficult time when they started production. I went away for 90 days, and I actually met a ton of kids in this place that were talking about issues that these characters are experiencing.”

And she expressed how confusing her teenage years were in the past. She said:

“Whether it was just kids or growing up in the biggest high school in the world, which was Disney Channel, it was also adults that had the audacity to kind of tell me how I should live my life,” she recalls. “It was very confusing for me. I had no idea who I was going to be, what I’m still going to become.” she continued “ “Whether I like it or not, a lot of people have watched me grow up, and I do feel like, I have these conversations with my fans,” she says. “I’ve never really wanted to be the kind of unapproachable person.” “Whether I like it or not, people have seen a lot of my mistakes and I had to use that as a good thing, because then they’re able to trust me,” she continues. “I want to be a part of this, because I think this is what they want, this is what they need.”

I think it’s great that she’s been able to grow from her past. It makes her an ever better influence to her family, friends and fans. She even took a jab at social media. She said:

“I can’t stand what they’re looking at and what they think is reality … There are 17-year-olds that look older than me and that freaks me out,” she says. “We’re just so disconnected from people now. Teens just really want [that connection].”

There are a lot of issues that kids have to deal with everyday. The pressures of life can be a challenge and there are so many unrealistic expectations. Gomez uploaded a picture from her latest show 13 Reasons Why hoping to ‘enlighten people.’ She captioned it:

“What 13 reasons why has represented was an authentic story of what every kid deals with in every day life. The pressure, the unrealistic expectations of what they believe they should be. Whether you have read this book or not, it’s a story of what every kid does and will continue to go through – unless we keep talking about it. People are hurting and deserve to be heard. Tired of others portraying a false idea of what every day life is. I hope @13reasonswhy can enlighten people to what words mean when you say them.”

Selena Gomez hit the bullseye. I mean, social media does set a lot of unrealistic examples. What’s important in this life are the things around us and the goals we are attempting to achieve. It’s not about taking thousands of selfies and seeing what the world does and doesn’t like about them, it’s not about reading negativity and fighting with other people.

When I get on social media, Instagram, Facebook, I don’t want to see you dolled up in makeup. I want to see what you’re doing in your life, how is it going? What do you guys think about social media and how it’s perceived by most people, let us know in the comments below.

Blessed be.

13 Reasons Why | Date Announcement | Netflix

