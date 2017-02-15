Jake Gyllenhaal Movies are coming your way! Check it out!

Jake Gyllenhaal is a talented Oscar-nominated actor best known for his films Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, Nightcrawler and Prisoners. Now is the time to get excited because there are more Jake Gyllenhaal movies coming to your screens.

Don’t you think it’s super exciting when actors continue to develop films. Jake has been working on a huge list of them including Wildlife (2017), The Man Who Made It Snow (announced), Stronger (2017), Okja (2017), Life (2017), The Division (2018) and The Sisters Brothers (2018).

The Sisters Brothers (2018):

Based on Patrick DeWitt’s novel, The Sisters Brothers revolves around the colorfully named gold prospector Hermann Kermit Warm, who’s being pursued across 1000 miles of 1850s Oregon desert to San Francisco by the notorious assassins Eli and Charlie Sisters. Except Eli is having a personal crisis and beginning to doubt the longevity of his chosen career. And Hermann might have a better offer.

The Division (2018):

On Black Friday In New York City, Bio-Terrorists release a modified strain of Smallpox called the “Green Poison” onto several amounts of currency bills. This results in the disease spreading rapidly and before long society in NYC has collapsed – resulting in the activation of the Strategic Homeland Division. The main focus of The Division is to keep peace and restore society while government scientists work on a cure. Multiple factions rise up struggling to take control of New York City, such as escaped inmates called Rikers, Cleaners who are mobilized sanitation workers trying to kill the disease on their own; and the Last Man Batallion – a private military company initially hired by Wall Street millionaires that is now comprised of mercenaries and a few rogue Division agents. The first wave of Division agents were either killed off or went Rogue by joining other factions. It’s up to the second wave to make sure that order is restored.

Life (2017):

Six astronauts aboard the space station study a sample collected from Mars that could provide evidence for extraterrestrial life on the Red Planet. The crew determines that the sample contains a large, single-celled organism – the first example of life beyond Earth. But..things aren’t always what they seem. As the crew begins to conduct research, and their methods end up having unintended consequences, the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected.

Okja (2017):

A victim of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 helps the police track down the killers while struggling to recover from devastating trauma.

Stronger (TBA):

Wildlife (2017):

A boy witnesses his parent’s marriage falling apart after his mom finds another man.

The Man Who Made It Snow (announced):

The true story of Max Mermelstein, a Jewish hotel engineer, who transforms a small mom and pop drug organization into a billion-dollar enterprise known as the Medellin Cartel…but the chickens come home to roost when the cartel asks him to murder a rival and he must escape with his family from a prison of his own doing.

Nocturnal Animals (2016):

Based on Austin Wright’s book ‘Tony and Susan’.

Fifteen years ago, Susan Morrow left her first husband Edward Sheffield, an unpublished writer. Now, she’s enduring middle class suburbia as a doctor’s wife, when out of the blue she receives a package containing the manuscript of her ex-husband’s first novel. He writes asking her to read the book; she was always his best critic, he says.

As Susan reads, she is drawn into the fictional life of Tony Hastings, a math professor driving his family to their summer house in Maine. And as we read with her, we too become lost in Sheffield’s thriller. As the Hastings’ ordinary, civilized lives are disastrously, violently sent off course, Susan is plunged back into the past, forced to confront the darkness that inhabits her, and driven to name the fear that gnaws at her future and will change her life.

