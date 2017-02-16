NSYNC are planning on reuniting and we can’t wait! Check it out!

Lance Bass shared some exciting news with Entertainment Tonight. This is news we honestly didn’t expect to happen and we’re pretty sure you’re going to love it.

Are you ready? NSYNC will be re-releasing music this year. And they’re even getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We’re coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 Home for Christmas] album,” he shared. “We’re five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard, so we just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time,” he said. “It’ll be fun to see everybody again.” [ 10 Celebrities Talk About Human Rights & the LGBT Community ]

It’s awesome news because most of our old favorite groups have managed to reunite over the years including, Spice Girls, New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys. Lance opened up about the group keeping in touch over the years and how their relationship is always full of jokes. He said:

“We talk daily. I would have to shoot you if you saw the stuff we wrote to each other,” he joked. “We bag on each other all day long. We find pictures on Instagram of us from the ’90s and so we’re always giving it to each other.”

