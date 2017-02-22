Hoda Kotb: Overcoming Breast Cancer and New Mom!

Hoda Kotb has been through hell and back. If you recall her biggest trial started in February of 2007 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer after her gynecologist discovered lumps during her breast exam. And now she’s always talking about the importance of screening and awareness on the issue. “I just didn’t do it,” she opened up about her past screenings. “I wasn’t scared of it. I ask people all the time why they haven’t gotten checked for various things, and here I was not getting screened.” But even with the rough diagnosis she was able to fight the but it wasn’t easy. She said:

“They said it was going to feel like you’ve been hit by a Mack truck. Luckily I’ve never had to experience that, but I can see where they’re coming from.” Despite the pain, she says, waking from the eight…hour surgery was actually a day that allowed her to feel incredible gratitude for all the people who were supporting her. “I get out of surgery, I’m bleary eyed,” Hoda says, describing that day, “and the phone rings in the room and it’s Matt [Lauer]. They told me I had a visitor, and Al [Roker’s] in the room. Ann [Curry’s] on the phone. My room was full of flowers. My brother, my sister, my mom, my friends were there all the time.”

Hoda was extremely thankful for all the support she received from her family, friends and fans. She said:

“My sister, Hala, was a lifesaver. She came on the day I was diagnosed and didn’t leave.” Hoda’s brother, Adel, also supported her sissy, as did her mother, Sami. “My mom was unbelievable,” she said, and “I have friends that make me feel like the luckiest person on earth. I really have people who stand by me and were there all the way.” And here friends didn’t leave her side even on the hardest of days. “You know, I had people in my life who could just make me crack up when I felt like dying; they just picked me up.”

And like most people, she’s felt many different emotions during her battle against cancer. But the fact is she never gave up and she continues to inspire and inform other women around the world. Cancer has helped Hoda’s life ‘snap into focus.’ She said:

“I sort of think that the cancer made my life snap into focus. I’m an optimist, so I think everything can be worked out and fixed,” she shared. “But from having cancer I learned that even if you’re even an optimist, sometimes you just have to face the facts that certain things are broken. I think it taught me that. Optimism works in 90 percent of my life, but there is a window where you have to accept that certain things are not fixable and no matter how hard you try, and want it to work—sometimes you just have to cut your losses.” [ Johnny Depp will receive Charity Award for his support of cancer patients! ]

How inspiring is that? But wait because there’s more amazing news. Hoda may have had to choose a cure that would prevent her from bearing her own children but that didn’t stop her from adopting little Haley Joy. “She brings us joy. She’s got a beautiful way about her.” She gushed. “She’s a Valentine’s baby. She is the love of my life.”

Isn’t that fantastic? She’s super inspirational. And never forget the importance of staying on top of your exams and remembering to stay optimistic and positive. Life can throw some crazy obstacles your way and they never come at you planned (I’m another example as I’ve been struggling with antibiotic associated CDIFF infection and let me tell you they are hard to beat). Life is what you make it and we should always be happy for each new day that we get to wake up because we are never promised a tomorrow.

But we can enjoy every moment of today. Have you ever had a diagnosis change your life? How did it inspire you? Let us know in the comments below

Blessed be.

Breast Cancer Awareness Video Featuring Hoda Kotb

