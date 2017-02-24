Carrie Underwood singing Christian songs with her son is adorable!

Carrie Underwood is a complete sweet heart. And she’s making us all go “awww,” this morning. The gorgeous lady sang “Jesus, Loves Me,” with her son, Isaiah. It’s the most heart-warming video we’ve seen all morning.

The Instagram clip was posted on February 22, 2017. It shows Isaiah in the back seat of the car. And kicks off with Carrie singing “Jesus, Loves Me.” But before we know it the little man takes over. He’s not even 2-years-old yet and nailed the pitch.

The two end up trading lines and then close with the lines “the Bible tells me so.”

The gorgeous lady uploaded the video with the caption “Yes, Jesus loves us.” Honestly, it’s so fun to see talent outside of their careers doing what they love the most in life. Mike Fisher (her husband) must be so proud of his family. And what’s better than raising a family with such a strong foundation of faith?

I can’t wait to see just how much Isaiah will grow in the next few years. And I wouldn’t be surprised to see him on the American Idol. He would take it home baby.

