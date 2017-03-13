8 Bible verses about faith you should memorize.

Faith is having confidence in someone or something in your life. And when it comes to spirituality, faith is trusting in Jesus Christ. There are many bible verses about faith that can help you center your life on the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Having faith has helped me through some of the darkest times in my life. There were points where I would be so broken inside that hours would pass with me crying uncontrollably because life was kicking me around and it wasn’t getting easier to tolerate.

But when I took the time to kindle my faith by reading the words of God and allowed him to carry my burdens for me, it was a little easier. Having faith doesn’t mean God is going to fix your problems right away, faith is knowing that you’re not alone and you can find comfort, healing and even experience miracles in your life.

Over the last year of my life, I have had trials that brought me to the point of not believing in anything spiritual because I didn’t get the answers I expected after ‘showing faith.’ The problem with this mentality is not allowing myself to be open to promptings or feelings that could have otherwise helped my situations in life.

That’s when I decided to find out what types of bible verses about faith I could apply to my trials. And I’m glad that these teachings were brought to us in the gospel. If you’ve had any trouble finding your faith again, check out some of my personal favorite bible verses about faith and try to apply them to your life.

Bible verses about faith

Mark 11:24

Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”

John 6:29

“Jesus answered, “The work of God is this: to believe in the one he has sent.”

Hebrews 12:2

“Fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.”

1 Thessalonians 1:2-3

“We give thanks to God always for all of you, constantly mentioning you in our prayers, remembering before our God and Father your work of faith and labor of love and steadfastness of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Hebrews 11:6

“And without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him.”

Ephesians 2:8

For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God.

Titus 3:5

“He saved us, not because of works done by us in righteousness, but according to his own mercy, by the washing of regeneration and renewal of the Holy Spirit.”

Jeremiah 29:11-13

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. Then you will call upon me and come and pray to me, and I will hear you. You will seek me and find me, when you seek me with all your heart.”

I know on a very personal level that having faith isn’t always easy because it can’t be seen. But that is the point of ‘having faith as big as a mustard seed.’ Faith has brought me a lot of relief during good and bad times in life. And it’s also made me realize that everything will be okay, things do resolve and you truly are never alone.

The big man upstairs is always looking down on you. And he does put people in your life that can be there for you physically and emotionally. These bible verses about faith have taught me that regardless of what happens to us in our lives, we should stop wasting time on the “what if this or what if that,” because it does and it will get better.

There’s a plan for all of us. And if you’re having a hard time, I challenge you to check out KLOVE radio and do their 30 day challenge. This challenge changed my life when I lost two of the most important people in my life. The 30 day challenge gave me faith and helped my codependency issues while allowing me to focus my life on God and what was truly important.

I hope ya’ll enjoy this list of my favorite bible verses about faith. Do you have any other favorites? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget you matter and things do get better, just have faith.

Blessed be.

The 30 day challenge from K Love Radio

(Visited 34 times, 12 visits today)

Related