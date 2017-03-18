Video: Lana Del Rey performs ‘Love’ for the first time at SXSW 2017!

Lana Del Rey performed at the 2017 SXSW Festival on Friday night (March 17, 2017) and she gave the very first performance of her new single “Love,” at the festival.

The gorgeous 31-year-old played a set of nine s ongs at the Apple Music concert held in Austin, Texas. And “Love,” was the final song of the night. It was rumored that she would be performing but not confirmed until Apple Music took to Instagram the night before the festival and uploaded a picture. They captioned the picture:

"So excited to announce that @lanadelrey will be joining us tomorrow at #AppleMusicWest4th! Doors at 8pm #SXSW Badges (Hit the link in bio for details)"

Lana Del Rey ran through fan favorites from her jams including “Video Games,” and “Yayo.” And if you’re a big fan then you probably know Del Rey’s album is well on it’s way but there’s still no name and the release date has yet to be announced but family, friends and fans are pumped to hear more of her flawless music.

Lana Del Rey performs “Love,” at SXSW 2017

