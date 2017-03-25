Chris Martin and Jakob Dylan Crohn’s disease awareness benefit!

Celebrities are always looking to make a difference in our community. And Chris Martin partnered up with The Wallflower Jakob Dylan for Rock the Night: A Benefit to Cure Crohn’s and Colitis.

What a great way to help in finding a cure for Crohn’s disease. And if you don’t know much about Crohn’s disease here’s a few facts about the disease that might help you understand what a person goes through when having what’s called a “flare.”

Crohn’s disease can sometimes causes life-threatening complications.

Crohn’s disease can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight loss, anemia, and fatigue. Some people may be symptom free most of their lives, while others can have severe chronic symptoms that never go away.

Crohn’s disease cannot be cured. Medications such as steroids and immunosuppressants are used to slow the progression of disease. If these aren’t effective, a patient may require surgery. Additionally, patients with Crohn’s disease may need to receive regular screening for colorectal cancer due to increased risk.

It’s an intense disease but people can live full productive lives with Crohn’s disease. But there are some who have it so severe it’s hard to do even your normal activities of daily living. It’s painful, emotionally and physically draining. That’s why finding a cure to this disease vital.

The event took place at Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 11, 2017). Those in attendance were able to see featured appearances by Butch Walker and Jade.

And did you know that Jakob has been working hard to raise Crohn’s disease awareness. And he started because his nephew, Lowell was diagnosed with the disease.

The event will allow all proceed to go toward The Susan and Leonard Feinstein Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Center at Mount Sinai, the Pediatric IBD Center at Cedars-Sinai and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America.

That’s what I call putting their influence in action in helping make this world a better place. Here’s a huge thank you for Chris and Jakob for always going above and beyond to make the world healthier and happier.

If you’re interested in learning more about Crohn’s disease and you want to get involved then you can check out the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. There are different ways you can get involved in helping find a cure.

1. Obviously, funds help us get the tools we need to find a diagnosis Any small donation will help CCFA continue research and awareness.

2. Share with your family and friends. Chances are someone on your friends list is battling Crohn’s disease silently and this can help them feel better, that it’s becoming more common and you never know it can actually help them open up and a chain reaction of spreading awareness.

3. If you know someone with Crohn’s be compassionate and opening to listen.

It’s great to see people get together and spread awareness (being diagnosed has been difficult) because it’s not easy to deal with mentally and emotionally. But there are people out there who are suffering and we all want a cure for Crohn’s disease.

That’s the biggest hope in the near future. But as for now we will stay positive and ready to conquer the world regardless of how we are feeling.

Blessed be.

Russell Martin – Crohn’s and Colitis UK Ambassador

(Visited 34 times, 11 visits today)