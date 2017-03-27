America’s oldest nurse still working and inspiring the world!

This is America’s oldest working nurse. Florence Rigney is a 91-year-old woman who works at Tacoma General Hospital. And she’s been working there for over 70 years. She’s the nurse that many patients remember and enjoy.

How amazing would that be? It’s fantastic that she’s been able to work in the same hospital for so many years. Just think of all the amazing bonds she’s created with patients and colleagues. And there’s no doubt that Florence Rigney has made many friends throughout the time she’s been at the hospital.

In a recent interview Rigney opened up about her job at the hopsital and how she loves to give them ‘comfort.’ She said:

“I have something to get up for in the morning. And I do like to be able to interact with patients and give them what comfort and what help I can.”

Rigney works hard during her shifts, standing on her feet for hours, setting up equipment, prepping operating rooms for the surgeries that will take place during the day and she even helps put patients on the operating table.

The skills that she has been able to build up over the years are strong. Rigney started her nursing career when penicillin was just being introduced. And she ‘feels honored,’ that she’s still able to work. She said:

“I just feel very honored that they’ll still let me work.”

All hospitals deserve to have someone as dedicated as this wonderful woman. It’s great to see passion in the medical field. The people that are in hospitals are so sad, sick and obviously, not feeling their best. And when you have a nurse with a good attitude that knows how to slightly bright the day, it makes the biggest difference in a patients whole experience.

Nobody wants to be around miserable people when you already feel like you have lost hope. Rigney is the perfect example of a great Nurse. I hope that her story will continue to spread around because everybody in the medical field should apply this attitude in their life, don’t you think?

Congrats to 70 years of helping make the lives of others better.

Blessed be.

